Stampede players deliver teddy bears at Avera McKennan Children's Hospital

Today, patients at Avera McKennan Children's Hospital received a very special surprise - a visit from the Sioux Falls Stampede hockey team.

The Stampede players visited the pediatric unit Thursday morning, delivering stuffed animals to kids for the holidays. KSFY got a chance to stop and speak to both the players and the children about what this means to them.

"It's pretty great," said Isaac Dagel, an Avera patient. "Considering they care about all these kids here. It feels kind of good and inspiring. It's a great feeling."

"It feels so good just giving back to these kids and doing what we can to help them out," said Brenden Olson, Stampede player. "And obviously we're so grateful to be doing this and helping them out any way we can."

The stuffed animals were collected last weekend during the Stampede's annual Teddy Bear Toss Night. The herd will be making several stops in the next week to deliver bears to kids and families in need during the holiday season.