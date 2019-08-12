Star Wars designer to visit Sioux Falls

On Thursday, Rainbow Comics, Cards and Collectibles will be hosting the designer of some of pop-culture's greatest spaceships.

Colin Cantwell is the designer of many of the iconic ships within the Star Wars Universe. Cantwell will be at the comic shop to shake hands and sign autographs for a fee.

"The thing he's most well known for is he designed all the original ships for the first Star Wars film in the late 70s for George Lucas," said Brian Ernst, 501st liaison gaming manager. "He designed the iconic x-wing and tie fighter, the iconic Death Star, the Imperial Class Star Destroyer, which to me, is maybe the most elegant capital ship ever designed in fiction."

Members of the Star Wars 501st Legion will also be on-site and in-costume to take photos. This event is free to attend