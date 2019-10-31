State Capitol implementing new safety measures

New safety measures designed to keep South Dakota’s state Capitol building safe and accessible to the public will begin this fall.

The Department of Public Safety announced Thursday that a security screening room will be constructed near the Capitol’s north entrance and located in office space currently occupied by the Bureau of Human Resources Classifications Division. Officials said those employees have relocated to another space in preparation for the project.

“Our State Capitol is the people’s house and this project ensures everyone who visits the building has a safe, positive experience while enjoying its historic beauty,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Safety is always our top priority, and this modernized approach to Capitol security will help us best serve the hundreds of kids and thousands of visitors who visit the Capitol every year.”

Once the security screening room is completed, visitors will enter through the north doors and be directed into the screening room. Signage will help direct visitors what to do and inform them of what items are not allowed in the Capitol.

Officials said more information on the security screening process will be announced later.