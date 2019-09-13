State Parks, portions of three waterways close due to flooding

Governor Kristi Noem has closed portions of three waterways in southeast South Dakota to recreational use due to flooding.

The closure comes as Game, Fish, and Parks officials have also closed several state park areas.

Officials said recent rainfall has caused local flooding, causing problems with roads, boat docks, and sanitation systems, in addition to creating unsafe water conditions in some areas.

The governor's order bans all recreational uses on the Big Sioux River, Skunk Creek, and Split Rock Creek, including their tributaries, in the counties of Moody, Lincoln, Minnehaha, and Union and Lake Vermillion in McCook County.

Some state park and recreation area are also closed due to flooding:

• Big Sioux Recreation Area near Brandon – Closed to all recreational activity

• Buryanek Recreation Area near Burke – Closed to all recreational activity

• Lake Herman State Park near Madison – Closed to all recreational activity

• Lake Vermillion Recreation Area near Canistota – East unit closed, including campground, boat ramp, and lake access points within that unit

• Walker's Point Recreation Area near Madison – Park open, but modern bathrooms, dump station, and boat ramp closed. Alternate access routes recommended as South Dakota Highway 19 has been closed to travel.

Additional waters closed at this time include:

• Big Sioux River in Moody County

• Lake Vermillion in McCook County

Officials said those who have camping reservations during the closure will be contacted about a full refund.