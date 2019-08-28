State Senator Cronin Resigns, Rep. Lake to fill vacancy

State Senator Justin Cronin has resigned from his seat in the South Dakota State Senate.

Cronin has represented District 23 in the State Senate since 2017 and currently serves as Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to represent District 23 in our statehouse,” said Cronin. “I’ve realized that I need to take a step back and focus my time on my family, health, and career.”

Upon Cronin’s resignation, Governor Kristi Noem has appointed current Representative John Lake to fill the District 23 vacancy. Lake has served in the House since 2017.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to continue serving the people of my community and district in Pierre,” Lake said. “I look forward to working with other Senators and Governor Noem to make South Dakota a safer, stronger state.”

Noem will seek public input in filling the District 23 vacancy. Those wishing to be considered for the House vacancy, or to offer nominations, should email Rachel Graves at Rachel.Graves@state.sd.us.

Nominations should include the candidate’s name, current physical address, telephone number, and relevant background information. All nomination materials must be submitted by Sept. 10.