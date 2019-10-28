State Senator Solano announces resignation

Alan Solano announced Monday that he will resign from his seat in the State Senate effective Nov. 30.

Solano has represented District 32 in the State Senate since 2014.

“Serving in the South Dakota Senate has been extremely rewarding, and I’ll forever be indebted to the people of District 32 for putting their trust and confidence in me,” Solano said. “In the last months, I’ve recognized the difficulty of balancing my legislative responsibilities with my new professional responsibilities. Right now, I need to take a step back and focus on the foundation and my family.”

According to a release, Solano currently serves as chair of the Education Committee, chair of the Interim Rules Review Committee, chair of the summer study to Reduce the Overall Use of Acute Mental Health Hospitalizations, and chair of the summer study on Electric Services in an Annexed Area. He is a member of the Health and Human Services Committee and the Transportation Committee.

Governor Kristi Noem is requesting public input on filling the District 32 vacancy. Those wishing to be considered for the Senate vacancy, or to offer nominations, should email Rachel Graves at Rachel.Graves@state.sd.us.

Nominations should include the candidate’s name, current physical address, telephone number, and relevant background information. All nomination materials must be submitted by Nov. 8.

