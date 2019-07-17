Sioux Falls State Theatre funding and construction finalized

Sioux Falls City Council approved funding for the Sioux Falls State Theatre on Tuesday. The agreement does come with a set certain parameters for the use of the funds during the 10-year agreement.

The joint funding announcement was June 26th, T. Denny Sanford would contribute $3.5 million toward the renovation of the auditorium of the State Theatre. Mayor Paul Ten Haken also pledged $1.5 million from the city's entertainment fund.

The city's funding does come with certain clauses according to City Councilor Rick Kiley.

"That allows the city to have a member on the board, so that we can watch over the city's and the citizens' interest," said Kiley. "The money will go into a separate account than the other money and that will be watched very carefully, to ensure that everything is done according to the wishes of the city and as well as the State Theatre group."

As a part of the agreement, the State Theatre will be giving back to the community, with free field trips for students and 1,000 free passes per year for underprivileged youth.

Stacy Newcomb-Weiland is on the board of directors of the State Theatre. "Children will be benefiting both in free tickets but also in experiences, and we'll be working on some programming that will benefit them and change over time," said Newcomb-Weiland.

The city of Sioux Falls will also be allowed to use the facility at no charge up to five times per year.

The city's portion of the funding is earmarked for structure and exterior work such as window replacements, exterior brickwork, and repairs to the roof.

Renovations are scheduled to begin next month and will take approximately nine months to complete this phase, which is the auditorium and everything on the first level. Additional fundraising for the balcony and second level will be next.

The historic State Theatre opened in 1926. It will be fully digital when it re-opens. The Theatre will be used primarily to show movies, and as an auditorium for conferences, but is not anticipated to be used for live theatre performances.

Newcomb-Weiland said the name will remain the same, The Sioux Falls State Theatre.