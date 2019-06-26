State Theatre renovation project to receive $5 million boost

The protracted renovation project at the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls is getting a major boost.

Philanthropist T. Denny Sanford and the City of Sioux Falls are donating a combined $5 million to the project, organizers announced Wednesday.

Sanford will donate $3.5 million to the renovation project, while the city will contribute an additional $1.5 million.

Organizers are hoping to open the theatre by spring of 2020. The first film shown will be "Gone With the Wind," according to State Theatre President John Swedeen said.