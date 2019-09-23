State announces Prenatal and Primary Care Innovation Grants

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has announced that the Department of Social Services (DSS) has awarded $1 million of innovation grants to improve primary and prenatal care for women in the Medicaid program.

Providers receiving funding of $333,000 from this grant are Native Women's Health Care, Avera Health and Center for Family Medicine.

The funding is meant to help providers implement innovative technology to increase access to needed care.

“It's incredibly important for expecting moms to get the care they need during their pregnancy,” Noem said. “We need to find new ways to support access to primary and prenatal care across South Dakota – especially in remote or rural areas. The sooner people get the care they need, the less likely they are to need more intensive interventions or higher-cost services later. Technology and other innovative approaches to providing this type of care are critical to ensuring prenatal and primary care are available throughout the state.”