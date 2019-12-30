State government offices opening late at 46 South Dakota counties Monday

State officials say state government executive branch offices will open late Monday in dozens of counties following this weekend's winter storm.

Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered a 1 p.m. local time opening for state offices in 46 counties.

Those counties with state offices opening at 1 p.m. are:

Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Campbell, Charles Mix, Clark, Codington, Corson, Davidson, Day, Dewey, Deuel, Douglas, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Gregory, Hamlin, Hand, Hanson, Hughes, Hutchinson, Hyde, Jerauld, Jones, Kingsbury, Lake, Lyman, Marshal, McCook, McPherson, Mellette, Miner, Potter, Roberts, Sanborn, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Tripp, Todd and Walworth.

State government executive branch offices will open in all other counties at the regular time.

The delayed start is due to this weekend’s winter storm. The counties with the delayed opening are the ones where snow and high winds have most impacted travel. State Department of Transportation snow plow crews continue to work on clearing highways.

