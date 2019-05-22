UPDATE: Suspect in officer-involved shooting ID'ed, facing several assault charges

UPDATED 5:49 p.m. Wednesday

The Minnehaha County State’s Attorney has charged the man shot and injured an officer-involved shooting in front of the Minnehaha County Jail on Tuesday.

George Lee Rinzy Jr., 44, from Sioux Falls, is facing four counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, two counts of simple assault law enforcement, intentional damage to public property and disorderly conduct.

These criminal charges were brought by Minnehaha County State’s Attorney, Aaron McGowan, and will be prosecuted by his office.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and the Division of Criminal Investigation are continuing their independent investigation of the shooting and will be issuing a report at a later date.

A release from the state’s attorney office said "because this is an ongoing investigation, no agency is at liberty to comment beyond what is contained in the Affidavit. The defendant remains in the hospital and will be formally placed under arrest at a prudent time when his condition has improved."

Authorities have released few new details surrounding a deputy-involved shooting outside the Minnehaha County Jail.

Warden Jeff Gromer said in a briefing Wednesday that the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the incident.

A deputy shot and injured a man outside the jail Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the suspect charged at officers, prompting them to open fire.

Gromer did not give any other details about the incident in Wednesday's briefing. The suspect's name and current condition have not been released.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says the state Division of Criminal Investigation will review an officer-involved shooting outside the Minnehaha County Jail.

The review comes at the request of the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say a 44-year-old man was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon after he charged at officers with a knife.

Jail Warden Jeff Gromer says the man broke a window in the door of the jail, injuring an officer with broken glass. Gromer says the man then charged at deputies and was shot.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Ransborg will review the DCI's findings and make a determination on the officer's use of force. That's expected in 30 days.

Authorities are expected to release more details about the shooting Wednesday morning.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

