State lawmakers react to "Meth. We're On It." campaign

South Dakota's new campaign to fight meth use and abuse has some believing the message fell flat.

The message of "Meth. We're On It." was intended by Governor Noem to get everyone in the state to recognize the signs of addiction and know treatment is available.

"It seemed an unusual approach," Rep. Steven Haugaard said. "I think what it accomplishes is a clear explanation that the state is significantly interested in addressing the meth issue."

According to Representative Jamie Smith, the ad came as a surprise for some lawmakers at the capitol.

"I was in an e-board meeting in Pierre actually and started getting some text messages from people," Rep. Smith said. "And at first, I couldn't really believe that was actually the message that we were putting out. I thought it was a joke. But, when I looked at it seriously, it really was our ad campaign."

The contract with Minnesota-based ad agency, Broadhead, says the total amount used for the campaign will not exceed more than $1.3 million.

An e-mail sent to lawmakers in Pierre from the governor's chief of staff states Governor Noem's approach to meth is three-pronged, and this campaign is the first part. This primary goal is to use the ad for education.

When visiting the website, you'll find statistics saying meth arrest rates continue increasing at an alarming rate in the state. From January to August, there were more than 2,000 meth-related arrests alone.

According to that same e-mail sent out, the money for the campaign came out of the 2019 budget for meth prevention. There is also $730,000 going towards school-based meth prevention and more than $1 million in support of treatment services.