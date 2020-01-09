State legislators discuss expectations for 2020 session in Sioux Falls

State legislators from multiple districts came together Thursday morning to participate in the Good Morning Sioux Falls Legislative Breakfast.

The event was held at the Best Western Plus Ramkota Hotel and provided an opportunity for lawmakers to discuss their goals and expectations for the 2020 legislative session.

"I think all of us are going to be challenged on how do we meet our primary obligations in relation to state needs," said Deb Soholt, District 14 senator. "And the budget constraints that we have because we balance the budget. So we're going to tussle about priorities and sort out what is best for our people."

A variety of subjects were touched upon at the legislative breakfast ranging from education and transportation to the state budget and tax policy.