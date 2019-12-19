State looking into cyberattacks on government networks

South Dakota safety officials are looking into cyberattacks on state government computer networks from North Korean hackers after the Department of Homeland Security issued a report Wednesday.

According to ABC News, the report details 142 attempted communications between North Korea and the South Dakota state network were recorded from September 2017 to September 2019. Among the attempted intrusions detected, DHS found 15 South Dakota addresses contacted by the same transmission point connected to the WannaCry ransomware worm that hit computers around the world in 2017. WannaCry was attributed to the North Koreans.

In a statement, South Dakota Public Safety Secretary Craig Price told ABC News:

“We do not discuss specific cases for security reasons, but cyberattacks on South Dakota’s state government computer network are nothing new and not unique to South Dakota. Most importantly, there have been no intrusions. That is a credit to the state bureau of information and telecommunications, the Office of Homeland Security and others who work on cybersecurity every day. We take all threats against our computer system seriously and we support Gov. Kristi Noem’s efforts to further develop the cybersecurity industry in South Dakota.”

This story is developing.