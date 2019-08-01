Sioux Falls public schools' State of the School District address

Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher discussed a variety of topics from future school district boundaries to balancing this year's budget at the Sioux Falls School District's annual State of the School address.

But this day was also to celebrate educators who received grants for their projects to benefit students.

"We're just always amazed with what our teachers come up with," Maher said.

From VR headsets to innovative toys, the ballroom was flooded with educators showing off what they used the education foundation's grant money towards.

Including Korey Erickson, a librarian at Robert Frost Elementary who purchased Playaway, an audiobook player to help students read.

"I am able to bring library access to more students," Erickson said. "And I am able to bring stories to students who wouldn't have had access to them prior to this. Audiobooks are really that new wave of things that are really going to bridge that gap for many students."

But the highlight of the event was Maher's annual state of the school district address. A topic that came to mind was setting the boundaries for the new middle and high school.

"We need to do our due diligence upfront to put as much logic to that issue as we can," Maher said. "We also need to engage the community because it needs to make sense for our community."

As well as, mentioning the tax return for the district is the lowest out of the surrounding eleven districts.

"It is always something that you wrestle with as a superintendent, and you wrestle with as a board of education, and you wrestle with as a community," Mayer said. "So, that won't be any easier or any harder than it was next year than it was this year."

Students in the Sioux Falls School District head back to class on Aug. 22.

