State officials: Safe driving a priority this Memorial Day weekend

South Dakota Department of Public Safety officials are urging drivers to be safe this Memorial Day holiday.

State officials said this weekend’s holiday is considered the start of the summer travel season.

“Especially with the hard, late winter we had this year in South Dakota, many people are anxious to get out on the roads in good weather and travel,” said Office of Highway Safety Director Lee Axdahl. “But it is important for drivers to remember they are not the only ones on the road. They need to always be careful, watch for others and most importantly wear their seatbelts.”

This year’s Memorial Day crash reporting period starts at 6 p.m. Friday local time and ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday local time. During the 2018 Memorial Day report, there were 112 total crashes, 25 injury crashes, 35 people injured and one fatality.

As of Monday, there have been 19 vehicle fatalities this year compared to the 43 fatalities at the same time in 2018. Fatal crashes also are down from 35 last year to 17 so far in 2019.

South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers also plan to be out on the highways, making sure motorists are obeying the law. One focus will be seatbelt use.

“Troopers will be out throughout the holiday weekend, making their presence known,” said Highway Patrol Major Rick Miller. “We know people are anxious to get where they are going for the holiday, but it does not do anyone any good if they don’t get there safely.”

Governor Kristi Noem, along with state and local law enforcement officers, will stress a similar message Friday at a Safe Summer Driving. The event starts at 11 a.m. at the Empire Mall.