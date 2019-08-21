State officials discuss hemp at Dakotafest

Farmers and ranchers across South Dakota still have questions why South Dakota is one of three states that have yet to legalize hemp.

They gathered in Mitchell at Dakota fest Wednesday to learn more about some of the concerns.

State officials expressed why they still have questions regarding hemp, but a Minnesota Department of Agriculture expert said some good can come from this crop.

Questions have been coming in just days after Governor Kristi Noem urged lawmakers to consider "extensive questions" regarding industrial hemp. Officials sat on a panel Wednesday where farmers could learn more about the pros and cons.

"We're really moving forward with this, there's opportunity out there. There’s some issues we've got to get through to make it happen," State Representative, Lee Qualm said.

Part of the issue being the state is waiting for USDA to come up with rules.

"We can establish some of our own rules, but USDA, anything they do will trump what we do," Qualm said.

At the federal level the 2018 farm bill allows hemp cultivation. Congressman Dusty Johnson said most of their work has been done. He said now it's time for states to use their leadership and find what works best.

"They want to make sure every state, South Dakota included, wants to make sure that there path forward is best from a law enforcement, from economic development, frankly from an all-state perspective," South Dakota Representative, Dusty Johnson said.

He said congress doesn't want to meddle in what states have to figure out for themselves.

With states finding their best way forward comes with risks and benefits. Anthony Cortilet with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture said hemp growth has worked well in Minnesota.

"It provides opportunities for workers as well as new industries," Cortilet said.

But he also said that growing hemp has to be taken seriously.

"We're trying to develop a system between our department and the Department of Public Safety to make sure that hemp growers are identified and they're following the laws," Cortilet said.

"We don't want to mess with our law enforcement to make it impossible for them to do their job," Qualm said.

The next legislation meeting on hemp is in October and Qualm said he expects the USDA to have the rules in place by then.

