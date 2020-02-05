State panel kills bill to establish Commission on Indian Affairs

The House State Affairs committee has killed a bill to establish a Commission on Indian Affairs in South Dakota.

HB1132 was brought by Representative Shawn Bordeaux (D-Dist 26A) who testified that the current state of tribal relations was, “a bumpy road last year.”

Bordeaux said many South Dakota tribes held hope for improved state/tribal relations last year but things changed after a pair of protest bills – the so-called riot boosting bills – cleared the legislature less than three days after being introduced.

A representative of the State Tribal Relations Department testified against HB1132. Concerns that the proposed bill would duplicate state efforts and create another layer of bureaucracy led to a motion to table the bill.

HB1132 was tabled on a 9-4 vote.

Wednesday is Legislative Day 14 of 37 scheduled for the 95th session of the South Dakota State Legislature in Pierre.

