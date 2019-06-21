State prison inmate placed on escape status

Authorities say a minimum security inmate left his community service worksite in Sioux Falls without authorization.

Inmate Ryan Langford was unaccounted for at the worksite late Friday morning.

Langford is currently serving a 4-year sentence with one year suspended from Beadle County for possession of a controlled substance.

Langford, 28, is a white male. He is 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

If anyone sees or know of Langford's whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.

