State prison inmate placed on escape status

Authorities say a state prison inmate has been placed on escape status after violating conditions of the work release program

Jacob Abdo failed to return to the Yankton Community Work Center on Friday following a search for work release employment.

Abdo, 25, is a Native American male, standing 6'2' in height and weighing approximately 175 pounds.

Abdo is serving a 5-year sentence with 3 years suspended for receiving/transferring a stolen vehicle out of Union County.

If anyone sees or know of Abdo's whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.