State prison inmate placed on escape status

Authorities say a state inmate has been placed on escape status after failing to return from his work-release job site.

Ronald Demand failed to return to the Sioux Falls Community Work Center on July 20th.

48-year-old Demand is 5'11" tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

He is serving a 9-year, 9-month sentence with five years suspended from Lincoln County for grand theft and a 4-year, 9-month sentence with one-year suspended from Minnehaha County for grand theft.

If you see Demand or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement.

Failure to return from a work assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.