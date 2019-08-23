Pierre inmates placed on escape status

Authorities are looking for two inmates they say were placed on escape status after leaving their community service job site in Pierre without authorization on Friday.

According to the Department of Corrections, Tahnasha Stricker and Christy First In Trouble took a vehicle from the job site. The vehicle is described as a silver or gray Dodge Dakota pick-up with the license plate number CD205.

Stricker, 31, is 5'4" tall and weighs 170 pounds. She is serving a 1-year sentence from Hughes County for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance and a 6-year, 3-month, 20-day sentence from Minnehaha County for possession of a controlled substance.

First in Trouble, 33, 5'6" tall and weighs 230 pounds. She is serving a 2-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance and a 2-year sentence for failure to appear, both from Pennington County, and a 5-year sentence with 3 years suspended out of Mellette County for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance.