State/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Madison

The State of South Dakota and FEMA have opened a disaster recovery center in Madison support to individuals and businesses impacted by the tornadoes, severe storms, and flooding from September 9-26.

The center is located at:

Lake County Disaster Recovery Center 455 S. Highland Ave.

(former Cars for LesS building) Madison, S.D.

Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28.

Representatives from the State of South Dakota, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and other organizations are at the centers to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs. FEMA Hazard Mitigation specialists will also be available to provide advice on rebuilding to avoid damage from future disasters.

Homeowners, renters, and businesses can register for disaster assistance before visiting a recovery center. There are several ways to register:

• Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or DisasterAssistance.gov/es (for Spanish).

• Use the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish.

• Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY) anytime from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available.

