State/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Yankton

The State of South Dakota and FEMA have opened a disaster recovery center in Yankton to offer face-to-face support to individuals and businesses impacted by the tornadoes, severe storms and flooding from September 9-26.

This follows the center previously opened in Madison; additional locations around the state will be announced later.

The center in Yankton is located at:

Yankton County Emergency Management Building 807 Capitol Street

Yankton, S.D. 57078

Hours of Operation are Monday - Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Representatives from the State of South Dakota, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and other organizations are at the centers to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs. FEMA Hazard Mitigation specialists will also be available to provide advice on rebuilding to avoid damage from future disasters.

Homeowners, renters, and businesses can register for disaster assistance before visiting a recovery center. There are several ways to register:

• Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

• By calling the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 (v/VRS/711) or 800-462-7585 (TTY). Lines are open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Help is available in most languages.

The South Dakota areas now designated for Individual Assistance are: Brookings, Charles Mix, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Moody, and Yankton counties and the Flandreau and Yankton Indian Reservations.