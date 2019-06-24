State/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Opens on Cheyenne River Reservation

The State of South Dakota and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have opened a disaster recovery center on the Cheyenne River Reservation to offer in-person support to individuals and businesses impacted by the severe winter storms and flooding from mid-March to late April 2019.

This follows previous openings in Minnehaha and Yankton counties, and the Pine Ridge and Rosebud reservations.

Representatives from the State of South Dakota, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and other organizations are at the centers to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs.

The center is located at the Cheyenne River Reservation Cultural Preservation Center, 98 S. Willow Street in Eagle Butte.

Hours of Operation are Monday thru Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Individuals can visit any of the centers for assistance. Use the FEMA mobile app, or visit www.fema.gov/DRC for center locations and times.

Homeowners, renters and businesses should register for disaster assistance before visiting a recovery center. There are several ways to register:

• Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or DisasterAssistance.gov/es (for Spanish).

• Use the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish.

• Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362) or 800-462-7585 (TTY) anytime from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available.

All recovery centers are accessible to people with disabilities. Centers have assistive technology to aid in communication. Survivors may follow these links to access informational videos in ASL:

• Requesting an interpreter (ASL) fema.gov/media-library/assets/videos/172199

• Disaster Recovery Centers (ASL) fema.gov/media-library/assets/videos/127259

The South Dakota counties now designated for Individual Assistance are: Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Hutchinson, Minnehaha, and Yankton; the Pine Ridge Reservation to include the counties of Oglala Lakota, Jackson, and Bennett; the Rosebud Reservation to include the counties of Mellette and Todd; and the Cheyenne River Reservation to include the counties of Dewey and Ziebach.

