State/FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Yankton and Pine Ridge

The State of South Dakota and FEMA have opened disaster recovery centers in Pine Ridge and Yankton to offer in-person support to individuals and businesses impacted by the severe winter storms and flooding from mid-March to late April 2019.

These are the first centers to be opened, with additional locations around the state to be announced later.

Representatives from the State of South Dakota, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and other organizations are at the centers to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs.

The centers are located at:

Pine Ridge DRC

Billy Mills Building

85 E. Main St.

Pine Ridge, S.D.

Yankton DRC

Yankton County EM Building

807 Capital Street

Yankton, S.D. 57078

(park and enter from Douglas street)

Hours of operation are Monday thru Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. local time.

Individuals can visit any of the centers for assistance. Use the FEMA mobile app, or visit www.fema.gov/DRC for center locations and times.

Homeowners, renters, and businesses should register for disaster assistance before visiting a recovery center. There are several ways to register:

• Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or DisasterAssistance.gov/es (for Spanish).

• Use the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish.

• Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY) from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available.

The South Dakota counties now designated for individual assistance include Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Hutchinson, Minnehaha, and Yankton; the Pine Ridge Reservation to include the counties of Oglala Lakota, Jackson, and Bennett; the Rosebud Reservation to include the counties of Mellette and Todd; and the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation to include the counties of Dewey and Ziebach.

