State/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Sioux Falls

The State of South Dakota and FEMA have opened a disaster recovery center in Minnehaha County to offer in-person support to individuals and businesses impacted by the severe winter storms and flooding from mid-March to late April.

The Minnehaha County center is located Southeast Technical Institute, 2000 N. Career Ave., in room 205 of the Ed Wood Center.

Hours of operation are Monday thru Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Individuals can visit any of the centers for assistance. Use the FEMA mobile app, or visit www.fema.gov/DRC for center locations and times.

Homeowners, renters, and businesses should register for disaster assistance before visiting a recovery center. There are several ways to register:

• Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or DisasterAssistance.gov/es (for Spanish).

• Use the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish.

• Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY) from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available.