State/FFEMA Disaster recovery centers closing Saturday in Sioux Falls and Yankton

The State of South Dakota and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will close disaster recovery centers in Sioux Falls and Yankton at 6 p.m Saturday.

The facilities ceasing operation are located at the Southeast Technical Institute, 2000 N. Career Place in Sioux Falls and the County Emergency Management Building, 807 Capital St. in Yankton. The closures come as both centers have seen declines in visitation as South Dakotans are moving forward in their recovery.

Prior to the closures, representatives from the State of South Dakota, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and other organizations are at disaster recovery centers to offer in-person support, explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs.

After the closures, individuals with questions about their existing case or that still need to register for assistance can still contact FEMA to get information on their case by calling the disaster helpline at 1-800-621-3362 or TTY: 1-800-462-7585 or by going online to www.disasterassistance.gov.

Other South Dakota Disaster Recovery Centers will continue operation until further notice.

Locations of Additional Disaster Recovery Centers in South Dakota:

- Cheyenne River Reservation: Cultural Preservation Center, 98 S. Willow St., Eagle Butte

- Pine Ridge Reservation: Old Bingo Hall, Hwy 18 E & Moccasin Factory Road, Pine Ridge

- Rosebud Reservation: Veterans Building, 200 Akicita St., Rosebud

Mobile Disaster Recovery Center locations (open through Thursday):

- Charles Mix County: County 4-H Building, 100 School St., Lake Andes

- Mellette County: County Emergency Services Building, 415 North Roosevelt Ave., White River

Hours of operation of all centers are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

All recovery centers are accessible to people with disabilities. Centers have assistive technology to aid in communication. Survivors may follow these links to access informational videos in ASL:

• Requesting an interpreter (ASL) fema.gov/media-library/assets/videos/172199

• Disaster Recovery Centers (ASL) fema.gov/media-library/assets/videos/127259

The South Dakota counties now designated for Individual Assistance are: Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Hutchinson, Minnehaha, Turner and Yankton; the Pine Ridge Reservation to include the counties of Oglala Lakota, Jackson, and Bennett; the Rosebud Reservation to include the counties of Mellette and Todd; and the Cheyenne River Reservation to include the counties of Dewey and Ziebach.

