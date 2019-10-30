Staying fit in the winter

The runners and cyclists are being forced inside as the weather gets colder, offering many the dull prospect of six months chained to the treadmill.

But the winter workout does not have to be a grind, and adding a few new exercises to each workout can make the daily trip to the gym exciting and engaging.

Simple additions, like sled pushes or the rowing machine on leg day and battle ropes or TRX bands for the upper body, give a workout some pizazz.