Stefanyuk sentenced to 12 years for fatal shooting

Nineteen-year-old Stasek Stefanyuk sat in the room, shackled and staring at the floor through most of the proceeding while additional security was placed throughout the courtroom.

After the suspended portion of the sentence for manslaughter and drug possession, he will serve 12 and a half years in the penitentiary. Stefanyuk pleaded guilty to the September 2018 shooting that killed Darius Tiger.

During the sentencing, Stephanyuk was granted permission to address Tiger's mother Kristi Renville directly.

He apologized to her and said the shooting was an accident. He also shared Tiger's last words, to tell his mother 'he loved her'.

Tiger's family says they are living a life sentence as they lost their loved one.

"He'd just started out his life, you know," Renville said. "Twenty-years-old, finally got a good job, liked it. And it just all ended."

Stefanyuk claims he accidentally shot Tiger while attempting to show him a gun. He tested positive for THC, amphetamine, and meth.

Both families of Stephanyuk and Tiger were present and visibly weeping throughout the sentencing.