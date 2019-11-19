Stensland Family Farms hosts Winter Wonderland celebration at Falls Overlook Cafe

Stensland Family Farms started operating the Falls Overlook Cafe in Falls Park in April of 2019. During the family's first holiday season, they decided to host a celebration for the Winter Wonderland display. The lights will be on display and lit up starting Friday night.

The celebration at the Falls Overlook Cafe will run from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Saturday. It will include a chili bar, holiday drinks and ice cream. One of the members of the Stensland family is in a band called Beautiful Kingdom. The trio is based out of Luverne, MN and will perform at the event Saturday.

"We're really excited. You know, I grew up right by Sioux Falls, and I've always wanted to play this kind of show, where we get to have a bunch of people moving through and high energy and something special at the falls with all the lights, and it's going to be really fun," Matthew Stensland-Bos said.

The band will perform some of their original songs, a few covers and some holiday classics. The general manager of Stensland Family Farms, Mark Stensland, said this celebration can be a good kickoff to the holidays for families.

"It gives a good start to a beautiful season, and we wanted to be part of that. You can't beat this space, the area, the space, the venue is absolutely beautiful," he said. "So it's going to create that magical setting that we can get the holiday kicked off with."

Winter Wonderland at Falls Park runs through January 5th. In 2018, the display included more than 355,000 LEDs and lights, 270 decorated trees, and more than 25 miles of light strings.