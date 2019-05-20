Still going into the office at age 100

Many people don't plan to work into their 70s or 80s, but one centenarian from Rapid City still goes to the office a few days a week and even drives herself there.

Grace Pettigrew turned 100 in April. Pettigrew was born in Tolstoy and moved to Rapid City after marrying her husband and starting a flooring business, Flooring America. He passed away in 2002.

She tells KOTA-TV she continues to work at the family business because she wants to make good use of her life and make it count. Not only does Pettigrew drive herself where she wants to go, she lives on her own in her home and maintains it.

Pettigrew's family and friends helped her celebrate 100 years on Sunday. Her advice at 100? Just be kind and friendly to each other.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

