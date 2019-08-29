Stoney Brook Suites resident holds fundraiser for Burke School District

A Sioux Falls resident has organized a fundraiser to help the Burke community. Ben Huber, a resident at Stoney Brook Suites and former White River firefighter, organized a fundraiser to help the Burke School District with repairs. The city of Burke was hit with a tornado and straight-line wind on August 6th.

Huber's collection of fire department memorabilia and toys were on display. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue also stopped by with a fire truck to talk with residents and guests. For Huber, it was pretty much a no-brainer to want to put this together.

"My parents brought me up to be giving, you know. If you needed help, say you broke your leg, you needed help. If I can help you, I better well do it, and that's my philosophy in life," he said.

The event also included donuts donated by Flyboy donuts and water from Fareway. 100% of the money donated at the event will go to the Burke School District.