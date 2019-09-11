PHOTOS: Storm leaves path of destruction in Sioux Falls

A storm that came through Sioux Falls late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning damaged several buildings throughout Sioux Falls.

The Advance Auto Parts on West 41st Street in Sioux Falls is heavily damaged with tree debris surrounding the building. KSFY is getting multiple reports of downed power lines as well throughout the city.

Several buildings on the Avera Heart Hospital campus on 69th Street were damaged in the storm. Avera spokesperson Michelle Pellman said one patient suffered an injury, and it was not life-threatening.

The Sioux Falls Police Department and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is asking the public to stay at home or wherever they are. There is too much debris throughout the city on the roads.

Mayor TenHaken also said to only call 911 if it's a true emergency because Metro is getting inundated with calls.

As of 2:30 a.m., around 9,000 people around Sioux Falls are without power, according to the Xcel Energy outage map.

The National Weather Service tells KSFY News a spotter visually confirmed a tornado near 85th Street and Minnesota Ave. in Sioux Falls. Damage assessors will determine if any others touched down later Wednesday morning.