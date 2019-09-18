Storm debris clean up continues in Sioux Falls

City officials say tree and branch clean up efforts are progressing following last week's destructive storm.

Over 300 tons of ground wood has been hauled away from tree drop off sites, officials announced Wednesday.

Surveys are being conducted to assess infrastructure damage from uprooted trees. Teams are documenting damage to sidewalks, curb and gutter, counting the number of tree root balls that need to be removed and the number of stumps that need to be ground in the public right of way.

Officials say traffic remains steady at the tree debris drop off sites. Department of Corrections inmates are helping unload tree debris at the drop off sites.

Tree drop off sites remain open. The city will continue to accept all non-tree storm debris at the landfill free of charge until the end of the month.