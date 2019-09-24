Strawbale Winery hosts 'Sounds and Hounds' event

A Sioux Falls-area winery is hosting a special event featuring our furry friends.

Strawbale Winery is teaming up with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society and the Sioux Falls Chamber Music Collective to host the "Sounds and Hounds" event.

Organizers say the event features food trucks, wine, music, and plenty of activities for you and your dog.

The event takes place September 29 from 1-4 p.m. Tickets are $10, and are available the day-of at the gate. Children 12 and under are free. Donations to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society are encouraged.