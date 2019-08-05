Stray dog bites woman on South Breezeway Avenue

Animal Control in Sioux Falls is asking for the public's help in identifying a dog they say recently bit a woman.

The incident occurred Aug. 2 around 8 a.m. on the 5000 block of South Breezeway Avenue.

Authorities said while standing with her own dog in her driveway when a stray dog wandered into his yard. The woman tried to separate the two dogs to prevent an altercation and the stray dog bit her on the arm.

Animal Control said the stray dog is described as adult size, labrador retriever/bull terrier mix with short brown hair and a long tail. It was not wearing a collar or tags.

Sioux Falls Animal Control needs to identify the dog to verify its vaccinations. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Animal Control at 367-7000.