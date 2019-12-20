Student overcomes bullying by writing a children's book

The Very Brave Knight is written by a student in the Watertown School District, the book tells the story of Max, a kid who overcomes the struggles of being bullied.

"We had some experiences that weren't so great," said Katy Webb, the Mother of Piper Webb, the Author of the book.

Piper Webb was the victim of bullying when she was seven years old.

"We tried to figure out what we could do to alleviate the situation," Katy Webb said.

After coming home crying multiple times, Piper and her Mother began working on the story of Max.

"He has gone through bullying at his school," said Piper Webb, the author of the book.

In the book, Max takes the reader on an exciting journey to fight bullying.

"He then finds out that it is much better to stand up for himself than to just let it happen," Piper said.

Piper's Mother Katy said working on this book gave her Daughter a positive feeling, and confidence.

"Writing the story, for Piper, was almost therapeutic. She realized that it's okay to be who she is," Katy Webb said.

On Tuesday, Mellette Elementary School in Watertown gave Piper and her Mother the opportunity to share the story with more than 50 students.

"We're very proud of Piper, and we're proud of how she approached in helping other kids learn from her experiences," said John Decker, Elementary School Principal.

The book can be purchased on Amazon for $12.