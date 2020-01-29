Students at the SDSBVI have started classes in their new building

Students at the South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired have started classes in their new building.

"I like my new room because it has carpet and I've never had a room with carpet before so I'm pretty excited about that," Yamilet Lopez-Garcia, a fifth grade student at the South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

The new building provides students with new ways to learn.

"I think just with the new building all together they have to learn their orientation and mobility which is super important somewhere new," said Candice Mohn, Speech Language Pathologist with the school. ​

One of the new features of this building is adjustable lighting, something that Junior Jazontae Johnson is excited about.

"At the old school we couldn't adjust the lights so for some it was better for the lights to be off, for others it was better for the lights to be brighter," Jazontae Johnson, an 11th grade student at the school.

The changes are also beneficial for the instructors, but it's a learning curve for them too.

"Navigating a new space and how we teach it, and brainstorming ideas on how to teach the kids that, how to have the best materials in this school," Mohn said.

Both students and faculty are excited about the future of the school knowing the updated building can help students achieve their ultimate potential.

"Everybody is just adjusting so well. We've only been here a few weeks but feels like we been here a lot longer," said the Librarian Pat Geditzit .