Students celebrate perfect attendance with SF mayor

The mayor of Sioux Falls is keeping his promise to a group of students.

In September, Mayor Paul TenHaken, told the kids at Terry Redlin Elementary School that if they had perfect attendance he would have a pizza party with them.

It was a welcomed change of pace for the mayor.

"It's refreshing, they're not gonna ask me about potholes or parking projects," TenHaken said. "It's gonna be a fun day."

TenHaken said the pizza party was a great way to encourage students to want to come to school every day and be ready to learn.