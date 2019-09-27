Students displaced after multiple Hutterite colonies hit by flooding

More than two dozen Hutterite families have been displaced after recent flooding.

The Wolf Creek Hutterite Colony is using their school as a shelter for those who lost their homes.

As for the Tschetter Hutterite Colony, their school is severely damaged and unable to be used.

During the difficult season, the Freeman School District is hosting the students who have been displaced.

Each morning a bus picks the students up at their colony and brings them to Bethany Mennonite Church in Freeman for classes.

The students also spend some time at the Freeman Public School for lunch, recess, and computer science.

"This is one of those things that is a significant life change for them, to have to flip everything and turn everything inside out, to have to venture into something that they're not used to, that can be quite a shock for them," Freeman Public School Superintendent, Kevin Kunz, said.

Even though the students are in a new environment, their teachers remain the same.

"I think that having that consistency with having the same teachers goes a long way in helping make this process work," Kunz said.

Freeman will continue to accommodate these students until their colonies have recovered.

