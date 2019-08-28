Students in Burke prepare for school

Students in Burke are going back to school two weeks later than normal after the tornado that struck their community weeks ago.

School is scheduled to begin school Sept. 4 and students are ready.

"I'm pretty grateful for two weeks," said Sally Hakin, Burke student. "I mean, our seniors are really ready to go - I mean I'm only a junior but I'm also ready to go and I think what their plan is, is gonna work out well as they further into the school year. It is going to keep gradually getting better."

Classes will be held in the old brick portion of the school while repairs continue on the new edition.

Though there is still much work to be done, officials say construction is right on schedule. A completion date has not yet been announced.