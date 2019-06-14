Students learn a lot while making friends in 2019 KSFY Media Camp

The KSFY Media Camp wrapped up Friday. The week-long camp culminated in the students creating their very own newscasts. Nine high school students created two newscasts by the end of the KSFY Media Camp. Each of them had to submit an application and video to be considered for the camp.

"I wish I would have done it every year. I'm kind of sad at myself I didn't try to do it all the other years," Michael Stake said, who is a student at Roosevelt High School. "It's just a good family experience along with lots of learning."

Each day, the students learned different aspects of the news industry.

They learned how to use a camera and interview someone and how to make a sales pitch. That was Mattea Fiegen's favorite part.

"They were just so energetic and fun that I thought it would be a fun twist on selling stuff," Fiegen said.

Throughout the week, the students got advice from a special guest.

"It's been really cool seeing and talking to the kids in Media Camp and telling them, I've been there. I've been through the nerves. I've been through everything," Victoria Berndt said.

She attended Media Camp in 2016. Berndt is now a sophomore at South Dakota State University.

"I just knew that after Media Camp, yep this is what I want to do, and that's what I'm going to go to college for," Berndt said.

This summer, she's also an intern at KSFY. Part of her duties this week included helping the students through camp.

"It's hard, and it's scary at times," she said.

But she said at the end of the week, it was worth it.

"You learn so much, and you meet new people, and you get to see this side of news, and news is cool," she said.

The students from this year agree.

"Everyone is so nice, and I was expecting it to be competitive and really like ahhh. But everyone was so nice," Fiegen said.

The videos attached to this article are the newscasts the students created. KSFY Media Camp has been going on since 2015.