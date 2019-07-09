Students leave for 'Rocket Girls Camp'

For the second year in a row, 15 young women are heading to Florida's Kennedy Space Center to explore cyber careers.

They left for "Rocket Girls Camp" Tuesday afternoon.

It's sponsored by AT&T and Dakota State University in Madison. The students will attend cyber workshops about mapping the internet, forensic investigations, social engineering and more.

"It's such a great opportunity, especially for girls," said Mary Simmons, Rocket Girls Camp participant. "I took a cyber security class last year and there were only two girls in the class, so the fact that I get to experience something as big as this with 15 other girls that are interested in the same things I am, it's incredible."

The group will tour the space center, see the space shuttle Atlantis, and have lunch with an astronaut.

The camp starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday.