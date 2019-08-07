Study: South Dakota has 6th highest suicide rate in U.S.

A new study found South Dakota has one of the highest rates of suicides in the United States.

The study, performed by the consumer website SeniorLiving.org, found South Dakota had a suicide rate of 22.1 suicides per 100,000 people, the 6th highest in the nation.

Researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control in the study.

South Dakota's suicide rate has increased by 59 percent since 1999, one of the largest increases of any states over that time.

Montana had the highest suicide rate, while Washington D.C. had the lowest.

You can find the full results of the study here.