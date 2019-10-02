Study: South Dakota ranked fourth in the nation for animal collisions

Here's some unsurprising news — South Dakota is ranked among the highest in the nation for animal collisions among drivers, according to a State Farm Insurance study.

South Dakota drivers have a 1 in 54 chance of colliding with an animal while driving, which ranks South Dakota as fourth in the nation. Deer is the most common animal in collisions, followed by dogs and cattle.

The recent study also stated most animal-related crashes in the U.S. occur from October to December. While most collisions are with deer, many other animals made the list such as cats, farm animals, and large rodents.

Iowa ranked fifth in the study and Minnesota ranked 10th. West Virginia tops the list of states where an animal collision is most likely.