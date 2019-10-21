Study ranks Augustana as top university in South Dakota

A new study ranks Augustana University in Sioux Falls as the best university in South Dakota.

The consumer finance website Wallethub.com analyzed over one thousand universities across the country on dozens of different metrics.

Augustana came in on top among South Dakota schools, with high rankings in admission rate, student-faculty ratio, and graduation rate.

Researchers looked at 33 different metrics, including student selectivity, cost and financing, and faculty resources. You can see the full study here.

The top university in the United States was the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, followed by Harvard. Augustana ranked 127th overall in the nation.

The following are the top eight South Dakota universities, based on the study:

1. Augustana University

2. Dakota State University

3. Dakota Wesleyan University

4. University of Sioux Falls

5. Northern State University

6. South Dakota State University

7. University of South Dakota

8. Black Hills State University

WalletHub.com is a personal finance website which performs independent research on a number of consumer subjects.