Study ranks Sioux Falls as 11th best-run city in U.S.

A new study ranks Sioux Falls among the best-run cities in the country.

Sioux Falls ranked 11th overall in a newly-released study performed by the consumer finance website WalletHub.com.

The study analyzed how well city officials manage and spend public funds by comparing the quality of services residents receive against the city’s total budget.

Researchers rated cities on 37 metrics across six categories, including education, health, and economy. Sioux Falls ranked high in economy (4th), financial stability (26th) and safety (30th).

Fargo, N.D. ranked 10th in the study, while Rapid City came in 29th.

WalletHub.com is a personal finance website which performs independent research on a number of consumer subjects