Sturgis Rally DWI, drug arrests show increase

The South Dakota Highway Patrol noted an uptick in DWI arrests along with increases in drug arrests on the opening weekend of the Sturgis motorcycle rally.

Between Aug. 3 and Monday morning there were 51 DWI arrests, compared to only 36 in the first two days of the rally last year.

Overall, drug arrests are just slightly up compared to last year. However, there have been 45 felony drug arrest so far this year, doubling last year's numbers.

There have been a total of 7 injury accidents - none of them fatal. The first two days of last year's rally included two fatal accidents.