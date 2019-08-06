Sturgis Rally: Fatal accident near Lead

The first fatal accident of the 2019 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally happened Monday afternoon.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 29-year-old man was northbound on a motorcycle on North Rochford Road, 12 miles south of Lead, when he failed to negotiate a right curve. Authorities said driver crossed the center line and slid into the ditch. He was thrown from the motorcycle.

South Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver's name has not been released.

Eighteen people have been injured in accidents this year, down a fraction from last year.